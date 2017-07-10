Dana White: Mayweather vs. McGregor Isn’t Black and White, It’s the Irish Factor

UFC president Dana White kicked off the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Press Tour with an appearance on FS1’s “Speak for Yourself.”

Not only did White break down the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing bout, admitting that he believes McGregor could indeed win it, he also revealed one of the elements that he believes is key to the fight becoming such a monster magnet for interest… the Irish fans.

