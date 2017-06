Dana White: Mayweather vs. McGregor is Boxing’s Best vs. MMA’s Best P4P (video)

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

While revealing many of the details about the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match, UFC president Dana White declared it a bout between boxing and MMA’s pound-for-pound best fighters.

