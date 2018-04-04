Dana White May Allow Max Holloway to Defend Two Titles Unlike Conor McGregor

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If Max Holloway defeats Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday at UFC 223, he’ll hold both the featherweight and lightweight titles. Holloway plans to hold and defend both belts and UFC president Dana White may allow him to do just that unlike Conor McGregor.

When McGregor won the lightweight title at UFC 205, he was immediately stripped of his 145-poudn title due to inactivity and fear that he’d hold up the division. Holloway said he can defend both in a timely manner and White seemed to be open the possibility.

TRENDING > Dana White Strips Conor McGregor of UFC Lightweight Title

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib live results and fight stats.