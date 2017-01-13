Dana White Makes Real Fight Offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather has long been the most talked about mythological bout in combat sports history… until now.

UFC president Dana White on Friday said that a McGregor vs. Mayweather boxing match is no longer a simple dream, it has entered the realm of reality. White, on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1, revealed that he has offered McGregor and Mayweather $25 million each to fight under the UFC banner. If they actually entertain the fight, a split of the pay-per-view revenue would be negotiated.

“Would Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor be the best fight you’ve ever seen? Probably not, but it’ll be pretty damn exciting,” he declared. “But, I’m gonna build an entire card underneath it. I’ll have another title fight and I’ll stack the card like it was at Madison Square Garden, so you’re guaranteed that night to at least get your money’s worth, unlike the Pacquiao vs. Mayweather fight.”

According to Business Insider, Mayweather’s year-in-the-making showdown with Manny Pacquiao generated more than $500 million in revenue, with Mayweather estimated to have taken home more than $200 million.

Would Mayweather and McGregor be able to generate the same level of interest? It’s difficult to tell. A crossover fight between two combat sports has never taken place with fighters of the ilk of the boxing legend and first UFC fighter to hold belts in two weight classes simultaneously.

The two, after pay-per-view, would make well above the $25 million guarantee that White is proposing, and Mayweather would like get the bigger cut of the two. This is just a toe in the water to see if anyone bites, but it is, as White said, “a real offer.”

Mayweather recently told ESPN that he had offered McGregor $15 million to fight him, but White said those claims were bogus. The UFC head honcho, however, declared that his offer was legitimate.

“Floyd is claiming that he made these offers. There was no offer ever made to anybody – ever – until two minutes ago. Now, a real offer has been made.”

