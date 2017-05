Dana White: Luke Rockhold, ‘You Don’t Deserve Anything’

Dana White had something to say about fighters saying they deserve a title shot. “Nobody deserves anything. You gotta earn it here.”

He specifically took aim at Luke Rockhold, saying, “You just got knocked out in the first round. You don’t deserve anything.”

