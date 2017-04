Dana White Lookin’ for a Fight: Taking Over Sturgis (Full Episode)

UFC President Dana White saddles up with fellow thrillseekers Matt Serra and Din Thomas for The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, where activities include a road trip to Mount Rushmore, a tattoo coverup and a front row seat for an attraction known as The Wall of Death. Then the three journey to Atlantic City to scout for talent at a local fight promotion.

