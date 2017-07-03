Dana White Lookin’ for a Fight Season 2 – Ep. 3: Flyweight Prospect Signed

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC President Dana White joins forces with former UFC champion Matt Serra and coach-turned comedian Din Thomas for a trip to San Diego. The guys’ wild itinerary includes visiting an animal sanctuary, braving a haunted house, a trapeze lesson, a day on the water and lunch at an unusual burger joint. But the high point of the trip is talent-scouting at a local MMA show where a promising young flyweight gets his big shot.

