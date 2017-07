Dana White London Scrum: ‘This is Verbal Combat at It’s Finest’

(Courtesy of SevereMMA)

UFC president Dana White spent nearly 20 minutes fielding questions from the media ahead of Friday’s Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour stop in London. He addressed numerous details of how the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor bout came together, how the tour has gone, and what’s next for McGregor after the Aug. 26 monumental boxing match.

