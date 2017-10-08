               

Dana White Livid Over Jason Aldean’s UFC 216 Snub

October 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

Country music artist Jason Aldean performed as a special guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday and UFC president Dana White is livid about it.

White invited Aldean to perform at UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, but Aldean declined. In attendance at the UFC event were several survivors of and first responders to the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas a week ago while Aldean was on stage at the Route 91 Music Festival.

White believes he was lied to by Aldean’s people.

Dana White UFC 216White reached out to Aldean’s handlers with an offer to sing the national anthem at UFC 216 on Saturday. White told TMZ that the offer was declined because Aldean was shaken up from the shooting and may not perform live again.

When Aldean later appeared on the SNL stage, White was furious.

“His image was more important than coming back to Vegas and playing for the people who are his fans and who got shot watching him play,” White told TMZ. “This isn’t about money. This is about the bad ass people who fought through this (expletive) that this coward did.”

TRENDING > Dana White Opens UFC 216 With a Message of Love and Defiance

With Aldean declining the offer to perform at UFC 216, singer/songwriter Everlast performed “America the Beautiful” at T-Mobile Arena instead.

White left Aldean with a strong message.

“(Expletive) you Jason Aldean. Stay out of Vegas.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

