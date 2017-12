Dana White Lays Out Who Gets the Stipe Miocic UFC Title Shot

At a TUF 26 Finale media scrum, UFC president Dana White laid out plans for who gets the next shot at UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Turns out, the road map is fairly simple.

“Whoever wins is going to fight Stipe.”

