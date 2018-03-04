Dana White Lays Out Title Fight Plans, Backs Conor McGregor’s Claims, and More

UFC president Dana White addressed the media at the UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday night in Las Vegas, talking about numerous different hot-button issues.

Will Brian Ortega get the next crack at UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway? Does White still want to put women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg in a champion vs. champion bout with women’s bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes instead of having Nunes defend against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224? Did Conor McGregor really try to step in and save the day when UFC 222 was without a headlining bout?

White answered all of those questions and many more after Cyborg knocked out Yana Kunitskaya and Ortega became the first fighter to finish Frankie Edgar in the UFC 222 co-main event.