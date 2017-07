Dana White Kicks Off Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor World Tour

Dana White kicks off the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor MacGregor World Tour in Los Angeles. White met with reporters in a backstage scrum before the actual press conference kicked off, where he dished on everything Mayweather vs. McGregor, including talking about the chance McGregor never returns to the Octagon.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Roasts Conor McGregor and Dana White on the Eve of World Tour

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram