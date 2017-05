Dana White: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Will Break Ronda Rousey’s Record, Move to 125

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Dana White foresees Joanna Jedrzejczyk breaking Ronda Rousey‘s record and moving up to the 125-pound division. Unlike Jedrzejczyk saying she will defend both belts, White isn’t so sure that once she makes 125 pounds that she’ll want to make the tougher cut to 115 pounds again.

TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Outclasses Jessica Andrade (UFC 211 Fight Highlights)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram