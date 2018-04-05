HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White: ‘Is Conor McGregor Fighting?! He’s Going to Jail!’ (TMZ Video)

April 5, 2018
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White certainly can’t be blamed for being upset following Conor McGregor’s actions following the UFC 223 Media Day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Thursday.

He’s obviously very emotional, flabbergasted at TMZ Sports’s question about whether or not he thinks McGregor would return to the Octagon later this year. 

“Is he fighting?! He’s going to jail!” White exclaimed with an incredulous look on his face. “He’s going to jail. People are gonna sue him; he’s gonna have a bunch of civil lawsuits and he’s in a lot of trouble.”

Though White has stated on a couple of occasions that there is a warrant out for McGregor’s arrest, when MMAWeekly.com contacted the New York Police, they didn’t quite agree. They said that McGregor is wanted for questioning after the melee that broke out, but no arrest warrant had been issued for him at the time of publication.

That could of course change depending upon what the investigation into the situation turns up, as McGregor is being sought for questioning after an alleged assault occurred.

               

