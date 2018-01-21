Dana White Interested in Making Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic, D.C. Responds

Following wins from both Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier on Saturday night, UFC president Dana White likes the idea of matching up champion against champion for a super fight in the future.

On Saturday night, Miocic broke the all time record for heavyweight title defenses with his lopsided win over Francis Ngannou while Cormier made short work of Volkan Oezdemir with a second round TKO to retain his light heavyweight championship.

As of now, neither Miocic or Cormier seem to have a top ranked contender ready to fight so White pitched the idea of pitting them against each other.

Considering Cormier started his career as a heavyweight where he was undefeated including a run where he became Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix champion, it’s understandable why White liked the idea of moving him up a division to challenge Miocic.

“I was just talking to [Cormier], I don’t see why he couldn’t fight at heavyweight,” White said on the UFC 220 post fight show. “If he thinks Cain [Velasquez] might come back, then if he won the belt he could give it up. But either way it’s a good fight. With all the defenses he has, Stipe just broke the record for most defenses. It’s a fun fight.

“There’s always contenders for everybody but I think that’s a fight people would like to see.”

White brought up the biggest obstacle in making that fight, which is Cormier’s close relationship with his teammate and former champion Cain Velasquez, who is currently working his way towards a return to the Octagon later this year.

Cormier’s move down to 205 pounds was in large part thanks to Velasquez already being in the heavyweight division where he’s a two-time champion.

Even before his win on Saturday night, Cormier said he had no interest in returning to heavyweight but especially not if it would somehow interfere with Velasquez’s path back to the title.

“People have talked about that for a really long time. I did fight 13 fights at heavyweight and I hate cutting weight as you guys all know. I’m the only guy that gets a rousing ovation every time he steps on the scale and makes weight,” Cormier said during the UFC 220 post fight press conference.

“I haven’t really thought about it. Especially it’s hard for me now because Cain [Velasquez] is in the gym more. Cain’s in the gym now getting back prepared to do what he does best. I draw so much from him. Cain had a baby about a month ago and he’s here with me right now. I didn’t bother to ask him if he was coming to the fight because I didn’t know if it was possible because of the new baby. But Wednesday afternoon, Cain comes in my room with his bags and he’s there for my weight cut. Dude’s never sauna’d in his life. He was shriveling up like a grape, he looked like one of the California raisins by the time we were done with that sauna. But he’s there and I draw inspiration from him and if he’s getting prepared to get that belt back, then I have nothing for that division. It will never change.”

By the sound of things, Cormier has no interest in facing Miocic, especially if it’s going to put him in Velasquez’s way as he prepares to return to action.

That means the UFC will have to find a new contender to challenge Miocic as he looks to build on his record breaking title defense record when he fights next.