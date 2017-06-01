HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Still Wants Michael Bisping Fight, but Comeback Ends on First Loss

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Alexander Gustafsson

featuredAlexander Gustafsson Puts on Master Class, Puts Glover Teixeira Away (UFC Stockholm Results)

UFC Stockholm Live Results

featuredUFC Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Live Results and Fight Stats

Dana White Insists Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping Not Happening

June 1, 2017
No Comments

Though Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping are still holding onto hope that they will eventually meet in the Octagon, UFC president Dana White insists the fight is dead in the water.

When the UFC announced earlier this year that it had negotiated a new deal for St-Pierre to return to the Octagon, it also announced his first fight, a challenge of Bisping for the UFC middleweight championship. The timeline for the bout was open-ended, but most targets centered on summertime. 

The potential date for the fight continued to get pushed further and further back with St-Pierre eventually citing eye surgery and Bisping being slow to recover from a knee injury. White tired of waiting and instead announced that Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker would meet in July for an interim middleweight title and declared that Bisping would then fight the winner.

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-offPulling Bisping out of the equation, White then said that St-Pierre would challenge the welterweight champion, whoever that might be, whenever he is ready to fight. The current target return for St-Pierre is no sooner than November.

Bisping and St-Pierre have both said publicly that, despite the delays, they want to fight each other. White, however, said they should just forget about it and move one. He has.

“It’s not happening. Bisping is a little banged up right now. (Romero and Whittaker) are going to fight for the interim championship and then Bisping will fight the winner,”  White said during Thursday’s UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“Georges St-Pierre will come back who knows when – November, December, or next year – and he’ll fight whoever the champion is at 170 (pounds). I’m not very confident in when GSP will return.”

TRENDING > Vitor Belfort Walked Through Luke Rockhold: UFC KO of the Week

If White’s doubt pans out and St-Pierre doesn’t return until next year, perhaps Bisping vs. St-Pierre could still be made. The UFC president isn’t currently entertaining that scenario though.

“I don’t wait for anybody. The world moves on. When (St-Pierre) comes back, he’ll come back, and he’ll fight whoever is the champion at 170.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Fight Car...

Jun 01, 2017No Comments15 Views

UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum fight card and start times for the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York on July 22, 2017.

Rashad Evans UFC 209 scrum

Rashad Evans Heads to Mexic...

Rashad Evans will continue his attempted run at middleweight

Jun 01, 2017

Vitor Belfort: ‘I Wan...

Vitor Belfort announced his plans to retire after his

Jun 01, 2017
Cris Cyborg

Dana White Guarantees Cris ...

UFC president Dana White on Thursday insisted that Cris

Jun 01, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA