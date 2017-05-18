HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

May 18, 2017
No Comments

The fight that at one time was mostly a myth has come one significant step closer to reality, as UFC president Dana White on Wednesday announced that he had finished a deal with Conor McGregor to box Floyd Mayweather

McGregor also confirmed the deal. 

Now, the real work begins. Although the UFC and McGregor have come to terms, White hasn’t yet figured out the Mayweather side of the equation, which is likely to be much more complex.

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather“The McGregor side is done. I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now,” White said on the NBA Playoffs post-game show on TNT on Wednesday night. “I’m not saying the fight will happen, but I got one side done. Now it’s time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with (Al) Haymon and Mayweather, the fight is going to happen.”

Shortly after White announced the deal on TNT, McGregor issued a statement to the folks that run his website.

“It is an honor to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC (now WME-IMG), The Ultimate Fighting Championship, and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said.

“The first, and most important, part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

TRENDING > Dana White on What’s Next for Georges St-Pierre

White has been reasonably confident that he could get a deal done with McGregor, but Mayweather is likely to prove a much higher hurdle to clear. It is a gigantic leap toward the fight actually happening, however, as White was once one of the greatest skeptics of it even being a possibility. 

