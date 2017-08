Dana White: ‘I’m Hoping for Conor McGregor to Knock Floyd Mayweather Out’

(Courtesy of UFC)

After UFC President Dana White awarded UFC contracts to Grant Dawson and Charles Byrd on Week 6 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, he discussed the future of the show, Mayweather vs. McGregor, and announced a key interim-lightweight championship match-up on the horizon.

