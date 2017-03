Dana White: ‘If You’re Not Conor McGregor, Shut Up and Fight’ (video)

You want your money fight? Earn your money fight.

If you’re not Conor McGregor, you best be quiet about the elusive “money fight.” If you’re a champion, if your fights sell, you get cut in on the pay-per-view, but if not, just “shut up and fight.” At least that’s how UFC president Dana White sees it.

