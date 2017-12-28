Dana White: If Holly Holm Beats Cris Cyborg ‘She’s the Greatest Female Fighter of All Time’

Holly Holm has a lot riding on her fight against Cris Cyborg at UFC 219.

Not only with the matchup signify her second opportunity to become the first ever two division women’s champion in UFC history but Holm will also attempt to become the first person to hand Cyborg a defeat in more than a decade.

As unstoppable as Cyborg has been throughout her career, Holm seemingly faced similar odds when she took on Ronda Rousey back in 2015 when she was only two fights into her UFC career.

On that night, Holm shocked the world with a vicious second round head kick to knockout Rousey and now she has the chance to pull off another eye-opening upset if she can get past Cyborg on Saturday night.

In fact, UFC president Dana White believes if Holm beats Cyborg then the debate is already over and she is the best women’s fighter of all time.

“If Holly Holm can pull off this win, I think she’s a 4-to-1 underdog just like she was against Ronda Rousey, she wins this fight, greatest female fighter of all time,” White told FS1 on Thursday. “She’s been fighting her whole life.

“She’s a 13 time boxing world champion, a multiple time kickboxing champion, she beat the unbeatable Ronda Rousey in spectacular fashion and if she goes out and beats Cyborg — everybody thinks that Cyborg is unbeatable — she beats the unbeatable, how can you deny she’s the greatest female fighter of all time.”

While Holm shot down the notion that beating Cyborg would somehow put her into legendary status last week, White maintains that getting a win over her at UFC 219 along with her victory over Rousey combined with her career in boxing and kickboxing would be more than enough.

Of course first things first, Holm has to get past Cyborg, which is no easy task but White definitely see a path to victory for her on Saturday night.

“I’d give her a technical chance of winning the fight. She’s very technical and she’s very well rounded,” White said about Holm. “She’s got good takedown defense, striking she’s very well rounded, punching, kicking. The one thing that is bad for her is if Cyborg gets her to the ground, I just don’t think her ground game is that good.”