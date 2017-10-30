Dana White Hints at Promoting Boxing As Early As 2018

UFC president Dana White isn’t wasting any time in a potential move into boxing.

Just recently, White teased that he may be interested in promoting boxing matches under the Zuffa banner after experiencing the pandemonium around the fight from this past summer between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Zuffa is the parent company of the UFC under the new owners at Endeavor.

Of course, White cut his teeth in the sport of boxing before becoming a part owner and president of the UFC. Now it appears White is deadly serious about pursuing a boxing license and looking into promoting fights as early as next year.

“Obviously, we’re taking a look at it and I’m interested,” White told Mike Swick on his podcast this past week. “I’m not saying I’m going to come in and start running boxing but I’m interested in dipping my toe in the water and maybe signing a few fighters and seeing what we can do.

“I’m interested in doing some stuff in boxing next year.”

White hasn’t given too many more details on how his boxing promotion would work exactly but he did make it clear that there won’t be crossover with the UFC.

According to White, he’s not going to deal with athletes from the UFC requesting boxing matches and vice versa.

If this plan comes together it appears White will remain president of the UFC where he will promote mixed martial arts with boxing serving as a separate arm under the Zuffa umbrella.

“I don’t want any more of that bulls–t,” White said referencing McGregor dabbling in boxing earlier this year. “If you’re going to box, box, if you’re going to do MMA, do MMA.”

