               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derek Brunson

featuredDerek Brunson Lays Waste to Lyoto Machida with First Round KO, Calls Out Luke Rockhold

Georges St-Pierre A Legend Returns

featuredGeorges St-Pierre: A Legend Returns (Full Documentary)

UFC Fight Night 119 Brunson vs Machida Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida Live Results and Fight Stats

Lyoto Machida Weigh-In

featuredLyoto Machida Set for Return Opposite Derek Brunson Following UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-in

Dana White Hints at Promoting Boxing As Early As 2018

October 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White isn’t wasting any time in a potential move into boxing.

Just recently, White teased that he may be interested in promoting boxing matches under the Zuffa banner after experiencing the pandemonium around the fight from this past summer between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Zuffa is the parent company of the UFC under the new owners at Endeavor.

Of course, White cut his teeth in the sport of boxing before becoming a part owner and president of the UFC. Now it appears White is deadly serious about pursuing a boxing license and looking into promoting fights as early as next year.

“Obviously, we’re taking a look at it and I’m interested,” White told Mike Swick on his podcast this past week. “I’m not saying I’m going to come in and start running boxing but I’m interested in dipping my toe in the water and maybe signing a few fighters and seeing what we can do.

“I’m interested in doing some stuff in boxing next year.”

White hasn’t given too many more details on how his boxing promotion would work exactly but he did make it clear that there won’t be crossover with the UFC.

According to White, he’s not going to deal with athletes from the UFC requesting boxing matches and vice versa.

If this plan comes together it appears White will remain president of the UFC where he will promote mixed martial arts with boxing serving as a separate arm under the Zuffa umbrella.

“I don’t want any more of that bulls–t,” White said referencing McGregor dabbling in boxing earlier this year. “If you’re going to box, box, if you’re going to do MMA, do MMA.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA