Dana White Hints at Plans in Motion to Make Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

UFC president Dana White likes the idea of matching up heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and he’s not giving up hope on making that fight a reality.

On Friday, White hinted at plans being in motion for Miocic’s next fight after he dominated highly touted No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 in Boston this past weekend.

While Miocic is taking some time off with the birth of his first child on the way along with continued contract talks with the UFC in hopes of reaching a new deal, White seems to believe that the plan they’ve got in mind will get him excited to return to action.

“For Stipe — I don’t know, we’re working on some interesting stuff,” White told TMZ. “We’re talking about something fun. We’ll see if we can get it done.”

When White was pressed for more information and Cormier’s name was mentioned, a giant smile crept across his face as he confirmed those suspicions about Miocic’s next opponent.

“Could be [Daniel] Cormier,” White said. “I love [that fight], too.”

Now White is still ignoring Cormier’s comments before and after his fight with Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 that he had no interest in returning to heavyweight, even if a title was on the line.

Not only did Cormier want to avoid the division because his friend and teammate Cain Velasquez is plotting a return to action but he also stated that his previous run at heavyweight was necessitated after a weight cutting disaster cost him the chance to compete in the 2008 Olympics.

“I wanted to fight but I didn’t want to lose weight because of the Olympics. So I was bull headed at the fact that I was going to fight up at heavyweight. It went well. It went better than I ever could have imagined,” Cormier said about his previous stint in the weight class.

Despite those objections, White still seems to think he could get a deal done to put Miocic into the Octagon with Cormier.

As of now, the heavyweight division doesn’t have a clear cut No. 1 contender and neither does Cormier at light heavyweight with Alexander Gustafsson still sidelined following shoulder surgery and Jon Jones suspended on a potential doping violation.

Whether or not the fight happens, White definitely seems intent on playing his part to try to get the deal done.