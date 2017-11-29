Dana White Has No Regrets Allowing Michael Bisping a Quick Return After GSP Loss

               

November 29, 2017
Eyebrows raised when Anderson Silva was flagged for a potential anti-doping violation, forcing him out of a UFC Shanghai headlining bout with Kelvin Gastelum.

Eyebrows shot to the sky when Michael Bisping, just three weeks removed from a third round submission loss to Georges St-Pierre, was white listed to take Silva’s place in the fight.

TRENDING > Dana White Still Not Sure Conor McGregor Will Ever Return to the UFC

During a media scrum ahead of The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, UFC president Dana White explained the process of how Bisping worked his way into the fight and the process he had to undergo to get cleared by the New York State Athletic Commission so that he would be allowed to fight in China.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

