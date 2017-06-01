Dana White Guarantees Cris Cyborg Will Fight at UFC 214

UFC president Dana White on Thursday insisted that Cris “Cyborg” Justino‘s next fight would be at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

So who is she going to fight? That’s the million dollar question.

“Cris Cyborg is definitely fighting on the July 29 card in Anaheim,” White declared on UFC Unfiltered.

Right now, even with White confirming Cyborg’s participation, we know more about who she won’t be fighting than who she might.

The UFC’s women’s featherweight division is still getting off the ground, but doesn’t appear to have much fuel behind it.

The logical fight, considering White has admitted the promotion opened up the division for Cyborg in the first place, would be for her to challenge inaugural titleholder Germaine de Randamie. The problem with that scenario is that de Randamie refuses to fight Cyborg, whom she has deemed a “proven cheater” because of past anti-doping violation incidents.

Cyborg and Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson had been lobbying for a fight in the Octagon, but Invicta president Shannon Knapp on Wednesday told MMAWeekly.com that Anderson would instead defend her Invicta belt in the promotion’s July 15 headliner in Kansas City, Mo.

Another palatable option would be Cat Zingano, who has spent the entirety of her professional career at flyweight and bantamweight, but wants the fight with Cyborg. Zingano, however, is dealing with some physical issues and is currently unable to fight.

“Cat Zingano wants to (fight Cyborg). And we were looking at Cat Zingano, but Cat’s not ready physically,” White said on Unfiltered. “She’s been out for a while because she had some physical issues she was dealing with; she’s not gonna be ready.”

One option that might make sense is Cindy Dandois. Already under contract with the UFC, Dandois made her promotional debut at bantamweight in a losing effort opposite Alexis Davis in April. Although coming off of a loss in her promotional debut isn’t the best of scenario’s, Dandois holds a victory over Invicta champion Anderson and was scheduled to fight Cyborg under the Invicta banner in January of 2016, although the fight was eventually canceled.

We’ll have to wait and see whom the UFC comes up with, but Cyborg, who has been growing more and more discontented with the UFC, can at least hold on to White’s insistence that she will fight in July.

