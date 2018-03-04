Dana White Gives Sean O’Malley UFC 222 Injury Update

Dana White was very happy with Sean O’Malley’s performance at UFC 222 and gave an update on whether or not O’Malley broke his foot during the fight at the UFC 222 Post-Fight Press Conference.

O’Malley was consistently a step ahead of Andre Soukhamthath throughout the fight, although Soukhamthath never backed down and withstood some tremendous blows.

In the third round, however, O’Malley launched a head kick that somehow went awry, as he injured his foot. When O’Malley tried to plant on the foot, he couldn’t put any weight on it and soon hit the canvas. He was still attacking from his back and even returned to a standing position on one occasion, albeit hopping around on one foot.

When the fight was over, O’Malley laid on the canvas, writhing in agony. Victorious, he remained on the mat while Joe Rogan conducted his post-fight interview.

O’Malley, of course, believed his foot to be broken, but was it? White provided some further insight into O’Malley’s injury at the UFC 222 post-fight press conference.