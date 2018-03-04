HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCris Cyborg Destroys Yana Kunitskaya and Now She’s Waiting on Amanda Nunes

UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Live Results

featuredUFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg Explains Why She Decided to Save the Day and Fight at UFC 222

Dana White Gives Sean O’Malley UFC 222 Injury Update

March 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Dana White was very happy with Sean O’Malley’s performance at UFC 222 and gave an update on whether or not O’Malley broke his foot during the fight at the UFC 222 Post-Fight Press Conference.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Interviews Injured Sean O’Malley on His Back in Octagon at UFC 222

O’Malley was consistently a step ahead of Andre Soukhamthath throughout the fight, although Soukhamthath never backed down and withstood some tremendous blows. 

In the third round, however, O’Malley launched a head kick that somehow went awry, as he injured his foot. When O’Malley tried to plant on the foot, he couldn’t put any weight on it and soon hit the canvas. He was still attacking from his back and even returned to a standing position on one occasion, albeit hopping around on one foot. 

When the fight was over, O’Malley laid on the canvas, writhing in agony. Victorious, he remained on the mat while Joe Rogan conducted his post-fight interview. 

O’Malley, of course, believed his foot to be broken, but was it? White provided some further insight into O’Malley’s injury at the UFC 222 post-fight press conference.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA