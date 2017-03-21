Dana White: Give President Trump a Chance (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 21, 2017
(Courtesy of X17onlineVideo)

UFC president Dana White, in an impromptu interview in the Los Angeles International Airport of all places, once again addressed the prospects for a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match, standing behind his belief that the fight will eventually happen. 

Aside from combat sports, White was also asked about his longtime friend and current U.S. President Donald Trump

Having spoken on Trump’s behalf at the Republican National Convention (watch that speech here), White remained loyal to Trump, saying, “Everybody needs to give him a chance.”

  • BigE

    Can’t we all just get along???

  • TheCerealKiller

    The guy interviewing him said Mr.T was in his mid 40’s…. LOL! He’s 64. It was also great that two muslims walked by right as he said President Trump. Get that travel ban reinstated!

               

