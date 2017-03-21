Dana White: Give President Trump a Chance (video)

(Courtesy of X17onlineVideo)

UFC president Dana White, in an impromptu interview in the Los Angeles International Airport of all places, once again addressed the prospects for a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match, standing behind his belief that the fight will eventually happen.

Aside from combat sports, White was also asked about his longtime friend and current U.S. President Donald Trump.

Having spoken on Trump’s behalf at the Republican National Convention (watch that speech here), White remained loyal to Trump, saying, “Everybody needs to give him a chance.”

