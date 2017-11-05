Dana White: Georges St-Pierre’s Return Likely Beat Mayweather-McGregor in Canada

               

November 5, 2017
NoNo Comments

Georges St-Pierre is back and he’s already breaking records.

UFC president Dana White was all smiles at the post fight press conference on Saturday night following St-Pierre’s third-round submission victory over Michael Bisping, which capped off an incredible night at UFC 217 in New York.

While St-Pierre’s first fight back in nearly four years was always projected to be big, White says the final numbers could be historical, especially in his home country of Canada.

Dana White - UFC 217According to White, UFC 217 is trending towards becoming the highest selling pay-per-view in Canadian history, which means the card would break the record just set in August for the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

“We’re pretty sure that tonight — Mayweather-McGregor had the record there in Canada — and were No. 2 and 3 and something like that. We’re pretty sure that this beat Mayweather-McGregor in Canada tonight,” White said.

White added that all signs are pointing towards UFC 217 becoming the first million selling pay-per-view for the company in 2017 as well.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Return Drives UFC 217 to Massive Gate

Not only did UFC 217 break the one million pay-per-view buys mark but White believes the card could soar past that number once the final figures are compiled.

“I told some of you yesterday this would do a million [pay-per-view buys]. I was way wrong,” White said. “It did over a million.

“I’ll have a definite answer tomorrow but it’s looking like we destroyed it.”

