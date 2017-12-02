               

Dana White: Georges St-Pierre Sidelined with Colitis

December 2, 2017
Don’t expect Georges St-Pierre to defend his UFC middleweight title any time soon.

On Friday night, UFC president Dana White revealed that St-Pierre is dealing with a bout of colitis. It will keep him sidelined for an undetermined amount of time, while he works to get back to full health.

“They actually called me yesterday and I think that it’s out that he has colitis,” White revealed. “So, he’s out for a minute.”

Dana White TUF 26 Finale post disappointedColitis is an inflammation of the inner lining of the colon and can result in abdominal pain, cramping, and diarrhea; as well as more severe symptoms that could include fatigue, dehydration, joint swelling, skin inflammation, and fever.

There are several different treatments for the disease depending on the type of colitis that St-Pierre has contracted.

There’s no specific timeline for how long it will take St-Pierre to recover from his bout with colitis, but it sounds like the UFC is expecting him to be out for a little while as he gets treatment.

When St-Pierre returns, he’s expected to unify the middleweight title in a fight against interim champion Robert Whittaker at some point in 2018.

