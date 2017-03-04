Dana White Frustrated That Khabib Nurmagomedov Went Rogue on Weight Cut (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 4, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White was not at all happy about the way that Khabib Nurmagomedov handled his weight management related medical difficulties that resulted in his fight with Tony Ferguson being canceled.

“They went rogue and went out and did their own thing. Had they done this thing the right way, this fight probably could have been saved,” White said on Fox Sports 1.

RELATED > UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

  • hyperbole

    It’s 2017 and he’s fought 3 times since 2014? How does he keep his high ranking again? He may be good, but you have to get in the octagon. What an embarrassment.

               

