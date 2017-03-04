Dana White Frustrated That Khabib Nurmagomedov Went Rogue on Weight Cut (video)

UFC president Dana White was not at all happy about the way that Khabib Nurmagomedov handled his weight management related medical difficulties that resulted in his fight with Tony Ferguson being canceled.

“They went rogue and went out and did their own thing. Had they done this thing the right way, this fight probably could have been saved,” White said on Fox Sports 1.

