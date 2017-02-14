HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Flatly Denies Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Deal is in Place

February 14, 2017
11 Comments

While a report out of Ireland claims that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have an agreement to fight already in place, UFC president Dana White flatly denied it.

The Irish Sun recently posted an article citing anonymous sources close to McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym as saying, “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up, but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

Dana White UFC on FOX 23 Post PresserThe implication is that the UFC would be the third party hold up, but White told TMZ Sports on Tuesday, in no uncertain terms, “There is no deal.”

For his part, Mayweather told ESPN “we’re getting very, very close,” but he stopped short of indicating any sort of deal was already in place.

There is more chatter now than ever before, but we all need to pump the brakes and wait for further confirmation that all parties can move toward acceptable terms before calling McGregor vs. Mayweather anything resembling more than a remote possibility.

  • Ray D.

    Denies UFC not being sold…
    Denies Brock coming back at 200….
    Denies not having a vagina….

    all lies

    • uknow

      Sometimes even liars tell the truth.

      This one does not benefit the UFC. They will not co-promote and they will not pay Mayweather anywhere near 100m up front. IE, this fight will never happen.

      • scoston05

        There is way too much money to be made for everyone for this fight to not happen

        • uknow

          There is too much money to risk for the UFC for allowing it to happen.

  • TKDGuy

    the follow up question should be, will McGregor ever defend his UFC belt?

    • TheCerealKiller

      Of course he won’t, Diaz exposed him. I bet he never fights in the UFC again.

      • scoston05

        When did losing to a guy start meaning you exposed him?

        • TheCerealKiller

          When your rise is littered with weird circumstances, and then you lose to guy that is barely a contender, you are exposed. There is too much company money riding behind him to think he is legit. Defend a belt already.

      • Follate

        Fagg0t.

  • Darin

    Conor McGregor = the real “CM” Punk. Has this guy ever defended a belt?

    Until a match between Mayweather and McGregor is official, there is no news. So please mmaweekly, for the love of God, stop posting something over and over just to tell us you have nothing new to tell us.

