Dana White Flatly Denies Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Deal is in Place

While a report out of Ireland claims that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have an agreement to fight already in place, UFC president Dana White flatly denied it.

The Irish Sun recently posted an article citing anonymous sources close to McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym as saying, “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up, but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

The implication is that the UFC would be the third party hold up, but White told TMZ Sports on Tuesday, in no uncertain terms, “There is no deal.”

For his part, Mayweather told ESPN “we’re getting very, very close,” but he stopped short of indicating any sort of deal was already in place.

There is more chatter now than ever before, but we all need to pump the brakes and wait for further confirmation that all parties can move toward acceptable terms before calling McGregor vs. Mayweather anything resembling more than a remote possibility.

