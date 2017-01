Dana White: Fighters Need to Honor Their Contracts (video)

Over the past year, there has been a lot of talk about UFC fighter pay and lots of fighters trying to renegotiate their contracts before they’ve fought out the current deals.

That doesn’t sit so well with UFC president Dana White, who discussed the matter prior to UFC 207, saying, “Ride the thing out and become a free agent, but honor your deal. I have to honor my deals.”

