Dana White Explains Why Chuck Liddell and Matt Hughes Were Fired from UFC

December 7, 2016
Before a potential buyer purchases a company, an audit of the businesses expenses is done to determine areas that costs may be cut. The buyer does their due diligence. After purchase, it’s typical for a number of employee positions and business expenses to be eradicated.

UFC president Dana White said that’s exactly what’s happening within the fight promotion since its sale for $4 billion in July.

“When another company takes over another company, it’s absolutely normal for them to come in and, especially at the executive level, let guys go at the executive level. They have guys they are gonna bring in that will fill those positions, and some of these people that they’ve been letting go that work for the (UFC), (WME-IMG) already have people to fill those roles. They have their own people. So it’s their company, they roll in and they put their own people in these positions. That’s absolutely normal,” White said while appearing on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

Chuck Liddell and Matt Hughes“A lot of our executives were let go. That is absolutely normal. They’re gonna come in and they’re gonna put their own people in those positions. Especially a company as big as WME-IMG, they already have a ton of people for these positions,” White added.

UFC Hall of Famers, former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell and former welterweight champion Matt Hughes, held positions within the organization under Zuffa ownership. After they quit fighting, Zuffa put them on the payroll, largely as a way to say thank you.

Their employment was terminated after the sale.

“The Chuck Liddell and Matt Hughes thing, those were my guys. During the Zuffa era, those were my guys. And I wanted them to retire. I respected these guys. They helped build this company when I was growing it. And, I told them both, I said, ‘Listen, unless I drop dead or it comes to a position sometime where I’m not controlling how much money is being spent, or all that stuff, you guys will get a paycheck until that day.’ That day came.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Taking 10 Months Off

White explained that positions were opened in the fight promotion to reward veteran fighters for their contributions to the company’s growth. Liddell and Hughes were two of them, but ‘the times they are a-changin.’

“The thing with Chuck and Matt, it was a loyalty thing for me,” said White. “It was my gift to them for being the guys that they were when me, Frank, and Lorenzo (Fertitta), when it was our money.”

  • himmler adams

    The UFC was not worth $ 4 billion dollars and the idiots that bought the UFC got taken big time. Dana knows this sale was an inflated joke. Chuck Liddell a nice guy but contributed nothing to the success of the present day UFC same with Hughes. UFC will have to make more huge cuts after Conor leaves and Rousey gets clobbered by Nunes. Dana should pay Chuck and Matt out of Dana’s profits from the UFC sale then. Dana might be cut next from his over-inflated blown up salary.

    • TheCerealKiller

      You’re too stupid to know your own reflexion.

      • Scoobs

        You’re a friggin’ idiot.

        • TheCerealKiller

          I can deny being an idiot, but stupid is forever.

          • Gnostic Adept

            Well played.

    • MikeMcK

      Wait, did you just say that Chuck Liddel has nothing to do with the success of the UFC?

      • Baldone

        Please read a little more closely before you rant.. “Chuck Liddell a nice guy but contributed nothing to the success of the “present day” UFC”

  • greaseygranny

    I agree. I know EVERYONE hates Dana White, but this is the reality of Mr. White. He has put his heart and soul into this promotion. I remember way back in the day listening to a local radio station and they had Dana and Tito Ortiz on there promoting a fight with Evan Tanner in Atlantic City. He went through his list of interviews for the week and it was absolutely ridiculous. Getting paid DIRT at the time. Driving from Bmore to New Jersey. New Jersey to Philly. Philly to New York to do 100% pointless promoting for a sport NOBODY wanted to see. He paid his dues. He deserves that over-inflated salary. IF it wasn’t for Dana, this sport would of never lifted off the ground the way it did. Argue it till your blue in the face. It’s reality.

    • Yannick Messaoud

      MMA would not be where its at right now if it was not for Dana White totally agree on this. He is an a hole at some times but he did great for what MMA is today.

    • TheCerealKiller

      Mr. Pack knows what he’s talking about, except that everyone hates Dana. We don’t all hate him. I don’t think the Fajita(intentional) Brothers kept him in the real business loop. Baltimore Sucks!

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    “So it’s their company, they roll in and they put their own people in these positions.”

    Thats true.
    The same way that Chuck and Hughes where a part of the Fertittas doing things,
    the hollywood cats will have their own way of doing it.

               

