Dana White Explains Why Amanda Nunes Wasn’t Stripped, but Didn’t Get Paid

Top ranked women’s bantamweight contender Valentina Shevchenko didn’t get to fight for the title on Saturday night, but she didn’t leave UFC 213 empty handed.

After champion Amanda Nunes was pulled from the card due to illness, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Shevchenko was compensated despite not fighting on Saturday night.

“I think she got $70,000,” White told the media at the UFC 213 post fight press conference regarding Shevchenko’s salary.

Of course, Shevchenko would have much rather left with her full paycheck and the UFC title, but it appears she’ll get the opportunity to rectify that situation as early as Sept. 9 if the bout with Nunes is rescheduled for UFC 215 in Canada as expected.

As for Nunes, White says that the UFC won’t punish her any further for not fighting on the card despite doctors medically clearing her to compete.

Nunes explained on Sunday that she dropped off the card due to her chronic problems with sinusitis, but unlike her opponent, she was not paid for her appearance at UFC 213.

White says Nunes received no money for the event, but he also decided against stripping her of the title even though doctors had signed off on her competing on Saturday night.

“I didn’t consider [stripping her of the title]. We didn’t pay her,” White said.

White said he didn’t consider stripping Nunes of her title because she’s never been the kind of fighter to drop off a card for no reason much less refusing to face an opponent placed in front of her.

White did take the opportunity to point out a similar situation currently unfolding in the UFC that could result in him taking a title away just like the UFC did to former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie when she refused to fight top contender Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

“We’ve never seen anything like this from [Nunes] before. There’s no pattern of her refusing to fight somebody. Those are the type of situations where I’ll read something where a guy says something ‘I refused to fight this guy’,” White said.

“I’ll tell you it just happened with [Demetrious Johnson]. We have a fight for this guy, it’s for his chance to break the record. [T.J. Dillashaw] is a very credible guy that wants to fight and the guy’s cutting weight and getting ready and he’s absolutely refusing to fight him. So that’s when I sit there and you’re the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, No. 1, No. 2, you’re on ‘X’ amount of defenses and you’re absolutely refusing to fight somebody. When there’s a pattern of that, I start looking at stripping a guy.”

