Dana White Expects Conor McGregor Will Sign Floyd Mayweather Agreement on Sunday

At the UFC 211 Post-Fight Presser, Dana White told the media that he expects Conor McGregor to sign an executed agreement to box Floyd Mayweather on Sunday, May 14. Then he will go to work on getting Floyd Mayweather to sign his side of the agreement.

