Dana White Expects Conor McGregor to Defend UFC Title Before Year’s End

June 16, 2017
3 Comments

Conor McGregor holds the UFC lightweight title, but will be boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“The Notorious” is the only fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional titles at the same time. He’s undefeated inside the Octagon at 145 pounds and 155 pounds, and is 1-1 as a welterweight.

Conor McGregor and Dana White UFC 189“You guys know how I feel about Conor McGregor. He’s just one of these guys. The reason he has so much success, other than when he goes in he wins fights, and wins fight impressively; he really is the guy who is willing to fight anybody, anywhere, anytime.” said UFC president Dana White while appearing on UFC Tonight.

McGregor intends to fight Mayweather on Aug. 26 and then defend his UFC 155-pound title this year, according to White.

Dana White: McGregor vs Mayweather 'is Not a UFC Event'

“He’s so pumped for this fight (against Mayweather). He’s telling me how he’s going to knock Floyd Mayweather out. And he wants to turn right around again after this fight and fight again this year,” said White.

“(Conor) wants to fight Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26, and he wants to defend his (UFC) title this year too. So he’ll fight twice this year.”

  • AR_Hacker

    don’t care, 60/40 he never defends the title. All about the money for McGregor not the sport

    • Sir_Roy

      While I get what you’re saying, and why you’re saying it, I don’t think it’s well thought out overall.

      They’re not out saving starving children in Africa bro. Doesn’t have to be about the job (or the “sport” if you will). Of course it’s all about the paycheck. Happily fighter’s get to have their cake and eat it too. At least the successful ones do. They get to make their paycheck doing what they love; competing and fighting.

      This is one of those “don’t blame the player, blame the game” type scenarios. If a title defense banked Conor as much mula, he’d say screw you Mayweather and defend that belt bro. Fact is, it won’t so you can’t blame anyone for going to greener pastures …

      Stop paying any athlete well, in every sport, and see how long they’ll keep performing for our entertainment. Doesn’t mean they don’t love their sport. No one’s going to give these fighters handouts. They have to go get it. Good on Conor for going for gold. I can only wish more of these fighters got themselves similar paychecks.

      • AR_Hacker

        I completely understand, but regardless of my opinion on CM, he is the face of MMA right now, good or bad. I just think his opinion of fighting only for money, not because he loves the sport, is exactly why I don’t watch most of the other professional sports. Obviously if some dumb promoter wants to promote this freakshow match, then so be it, but UFC has failed miserably on promoting stars that seem to love the sport. I felt like Liddell, Couture, Gracie loved the sport, only close right now in my opinion is Miopic and DJ, but they are not promoted.

               

