Dana White Expects Conor McGregor to Defend UFC Title Before Year’s End

Conor McGregor holds the UFC lightweight title, but will be boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“The Notorious” is the only fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional titles at the same time. He’s undefeated inside the Octagon at 145 pounds and 155 pounds, and is 1-1 as a welterweight.

“You guys know how I feel about Conor McGregor. He’s just one of these guys. The reason he has so much success, other than when he goes in he wins fights, and wins fight impressively; he really is the guy who is willing to fight anybody, anywhere, anytime.” said UFC president Dana White while appearing on UFC Tonight.

McGregor intends to fight Mayweather on Aug. 26 and then defend his UFC 155-pound title this year, according to White.

“He’s so pumped for this fight (against Mayweather). He’s telling me how he’s going to knock Floyd Mayweather out. And he wants to turn right around again after this fight and fight again this year,” said White.

“(Conor) wants to fight Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26, and he wants to defend his (UFC) title this year too. So he’ll fight twice this year.”

