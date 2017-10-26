               

Dana White Engages in His Most Hilarious Podcast Interview Ever (Video)

(Courtesy of Real Quick w/ Mike Swick Podcast)

UFC veteran Mike Swick never quite got to the pinnacle of the sport, he never fought for a UFC world title, but he was long one of the fighters that fans always wanted to watch. 

Swick was one of the original cast members of The Ultimate Fighter, but struggled through some health issues and a misdiagnosis during his career.

Having moved on from the Octagon, Swick is the co-founder and CEO of AKA Thailand, own MikeSwick.com, and now has his own “Real Quick with Mike Swick” podcast.

TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Rose Namajunas: ‘You are mentally unstable and you are broken already’

Still getting his show off the ground, Swick landed longtime friend UFC president Dana White for the hour in his latest podcast and it quickly became one of the more epic podcasts that the UFC boss has ever done. 

Though there was some serious talk about the return of Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping, and Conor McGregor, the gold mine in this interview is Swick and White delving into the memories of their years-long relationship for some extremely entertaining stories of UFC folklore.

