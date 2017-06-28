Dana White: Donald Cerrone Won’t Be Able to Fight Robbie Lawler at UFC 214

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 28, 2017
A pivotal UFC 213 bout between Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone was nixed on Wednesday. There was initially hope that the fight might be rescheduled for UFC 214, but UFC president Dana White shot down that idea.

“Here’s the deal. ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is a stud. He’s too tough for his own good,” White told MMAJunkie. “He absolutely wanted to fight. The kid’s got a pulled groin; he’s got a bruise from his knee to the inside of his groin. And his other knee is blowing up; he’s got staph infection.

“Could he come out and fight? Probably. Should he come out and fight Robbie Lawler with a pulled groin? No, he shouldn’t. We’re going to get him healthy and remake the fight.”

Cerrone, of course, wants to reschedule the fight as soon as possible. 

Though there had been talk about remaking the fight for UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, White said, “No, it won’t be on Anaheim.”

This is the second time the bout has been canceled. Lawler withdrew from their first match-up, which had been scheduled for UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in November of 2016.

