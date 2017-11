Dana White Doesn’t Believe Nick Diaz Will Ever Fight Again… but What About Nate?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

When Dana White was asked whether he thought Nate Diaz would fight again after refusing so many fights, he said “I don’t think Nick will.”

He wasn’t quite so sure about Nate.

TRENDING > Dana White: Nate Diaz Turned Down Fights with Everybody on the UFC Roster

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram