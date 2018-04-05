HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Describes the Chaos Created by Conor McGregor During UFC 223 Media Day

April 5, 2018
(Courtesy of ESPN)

While still inside The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York following today’s UFC 223 Media Day, UFC president Dana White addressed Conor McGregor‘s actions.

McGregor and an entourage of people were let into the arena by members of McGregor’s Mac Life news outlet and made their way to the loading area where fighters were onboard a bus bound for the fighter hotel. They were looking to confront Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had an altercation with McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov earlier in the week. The group threw thrash cans, metal barriers, and McGregor launched a dolly into the bus shattering a window and injuring some inside.

McGregor vacated the arena and is being sought for questioning by New York law enforcement. White described the incident and called it “the most disgusting thing to happen in the history of the company.”

