Dana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

Conor McGregor has said he has plenty of options for his next mixed martial arts fight, but UFC president Dana White doesn’t seem to agree.

Following Tony Ferguson’s third-round submission win over Kevin Lee at UFC 216 to become interim lightweight champion, White says that a title unification bout is the only fight that makes sense for McGregor now.

White also shot down rumors that McGregor has been negotiating for a third fight against Nate Diaz, despite the Irishman specifically mentioning the fight in a recent Q&A in Scotland, while his coach John Kavanagh has stated numerous times that it is the match-up he wants to see happen.

Still, White is steadfast in saying that McGregor vs. Diaz 3 is not happening, especially now that Ferguson is waiting in the wings with an interim title around his waist.

“Nobody’s talked about Diaz. Diaz has never been talked about. That’s internet (expletive),” White said at the UFC 216 post fight press conference. “Tony’s the interim champion, Conor’s the champion. It’s the fight that makes sense. It’s the fight that has to happen.”

White added that McGregor still wants to return before the end of the year, although the first ever simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history actually stated that he would fight before the close of 2017, so long as he didn’t have to deal with any of the typical promotional obligations that surround an event.

Either way, White seems adamant in booking McGregor against Ferguson when he’s ready to return, but only time will tell if that actually ends up being the fight that puts the biggest draw in the history of the sport back into the Octagon again.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram