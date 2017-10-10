Dana White Declares Demetrious Johnson is the G.O.A.T.

It’s been a long road to the top of the heap for Demetrious Johnson, but the UFC flyweight champion is at the pinnacle.

In 10 years, Johnson has amassed a 27-2-1 record. He is currently on a 13-fight winning streak that has seen him capture the UFC flyweight title and defend it 11 times. He’s fought the likes of Joseph Benavidez, John Dodson, Henry Cejudo, John Moraga, and countless others.

Johnson notched title defense No. 11 at UFC 216 on Saturday night, finishing Ray Borg with a fifth-round armbar the likes of which no onlooker, fan or pundit alike, had seen in competition. The victory separated him from Anderson Silva as the lone record holder for most title defenses in UFC history.

It’s a difficult body of work for anyone to counter. Not even UFC president Dana White could find a flaw with his 125-pound champion.

“Demetrious is the best, man. He broke Anderson Silva’s record and did it in spectacular fashion,” White said before declaring Johnson the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time.

