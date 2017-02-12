Dana White Criticizes Main Event UFC 208 Referee

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 12, 2017
11 Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship crowned its first ever women’s featherweight champion at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday, but it wasn’t without controversy.

Germaine de Randamie defeated former bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the fight card’s main event to capture the inaugural belt. The controversy centered on referee Todd Anderson’s decision to not deduct a point from de Randamie for striking Holm after the bell on two occasions during the five-round fight.

Dana White UFC 178 PresserMixed martial arts became legal in New York in March 2016. The New York sanctioned referees and judges don’t have a wealth of experience with MMA, and it showed.

The bell sounded, clearly signifying the end of the second round, after which de Randamie delivered and landed a right hand that staggered Holm. At the conclusion of the third frame, de Randamie threw two punches after the bell. She was not deducted a point for either foul. UFC president Dana White doesn’t think Anderson should have been assigned to referee a main event title bout.

“I feel like the ref from New York shouldn’t be reffing a main event fight. They don’t have enough experience. He should not have been in there. But we don’t make those decisions. The commission does. It was a bad decision by them,” he said backstage following the event.

RELATED > Did the Ref Decide Germaine de Randamie vs. Holly Holm?

“Everybody was blowing me up on the phone. ‘What’s wrong with this ref? What’s wrong with this ref?’ What’s wrong with this ref is he doesn’t have big-fight experience like that. None of these guys do in this state yet, and they should have had one of the experienced MMA refs reffing that main event,” added the UFC president.

Anderson’s decision to not take a point changed the outcome of the fight. Had he done what any seasoned referee would have done, the main event would have ended in a draw with all scorecards readying 47-47. Instead, de Randamie walked away with a victory by a 48-47 unanimous decision.

“If that guy takes a point for hitting after the bell, it’s a draw,” said White.

  • MikeMcK

    I thought the first late punch was purposeful. Randamie appeared to hear the clappers that let you know ten seconds are left, and started throwing some punches.

    It’s hard to believe the 2nd and 3rd late punches were an accident, but I believe she’d have an easier argument against those.

    There’s a fair argument that 2 points could have been deducted.

  • Roscoe Gauldin

    i predict either immediate rematch or cyborg is next…….considering there is only 3 fighters in the division.

    • Joe Dog

      The Womens 145 division: Holm vs de Randamie. talk about Cyborg, de Randamie vs Holm, talk about Cyborg, Holm vs de Randamie, talk about Cyborg etc..

    • Groinstrike

      Cyborg hasn’t even had her failed test go before a commission yet. I know Meisha Tate retired but with the ability to move up to 145 it might be in the cards. There might be a decent number of women who make 45 because they shrink themselves quite a bit that like the idea of moving up.

      • Groinstrike

        I meant some women make 135* because they shrink themselves

        • aFriendlyAgenda

          They need to hit 165
          I like a girl with some woman on her

          • Don Bivens

            no

      • Roscoe Gauldin

        the point i was making is the division sucks.

    • TheCerealKiller

      I checked the website. Holm and de Randamie are the only 2 on the roster.

      • Roscoe Gauldin

        how pathetic is that?

        • TheCerealKiller

          Obviously Cyborg was their plan, but who is she going to fight? Even if they bring in talent from other orgs, Cyborg already beat them. They can’t just make new talent. I’m still guessing the next TUF will be 145 women, but that’s not going to help much for a while.

               

