Dana White Criticizes Khabib Nurmagomedov Team’s Handling of Weight Cut Issue (Video)

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 209 post-fight press conference, addressed the cancellation of the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fight. He detailed the issues with Nurmagomedov’s weight cut and how the way that Nurmagomedov and his camp handled the situation may have ultimately been what led to the fight’s cancellation.

TRENDING > UFC 209 Main Event Scorecard: Did You Agree with the Judges?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram