Dana White Critical of Uriah Hall After He Was Pulled from Vitor Belfort Fight

Uriah Hall was released from a St. Louis area hospital on Sunday night. He was admitted following a harrowing weight cut that ended with him fainting just before stepping onto the scale on Saturday ahead of UFC Fight Night 124.

After Hall was taken to the hospital, the UFC quickly cancelled his co-main event fight against Vitor Belfort and both athletes were pulled from the card.

While it was certainly a scary situation involving the former “Ultimate Fighter” finalist, UFC president Dana White was critical of Hall’s dedication to his craft after hearing about his preparation in the lead-up to the card on Sunday night.

“I have a very long relationship with Uriah. I like him very much personally. But the guys at the UFC [Performance Institute] said he doesn’t take it serious,” White said. “He doesn’t take his training serious. He doesn’t do what anybody tells him. He does his own thing.

“A week before the fight he went to L.A. and was hanging out in L.A. in clubs and stuff. Not good. I’m going to talk to him.”

White said he exchanged text messages with Hall on Sunday, but plans to reach out to him in the near future to discuss what comes next after the scary moment at the weigh-ins over the weekend.

While Hall was released from the hospital, his condition was bad enough that he was kept overnight for observation and that’s obviously not a good sign going forward.

“He’s back in his room, obviously he’s not good,” White said about Hall. “If you don’t cut weight the right way and do what you’re supposed to do, this is what happens.”