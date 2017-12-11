Dana White Continues to Rebuke Claims of Nate Diaz Title Shot

               

December 11, 2017
While Nate Diaz continues to add fuel to the rumors about him being offered a shot at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, amongst others, UFC president Dana White continues to deny that there was any official offer on the table. 

As the likelihood of Conor McGregor returning to defend his lightweight title at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 continued to fade, the promotion began casting its net for a blockbuster main event. Before eventually settling on a women’s UFC featherweight title tilt between champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Holly Holm, there was a lot of chatter about a possible Woodley vs. Diaz bout.

Though Diaz didn’t specifically say Woodley’s name, he tweeted that he shot down his choice of UFC title fights, teasing a move to boxing.

Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley“UFC offered me title fight in any weight class,” Diaz wrote. “I’m cool though. I’ll give [them] a shot when they do something good.

“Onto the next sport for now.”

White had already defused the rumors once before, noting that a UFC attorney that has a relations with the Diaz Brothers  had conversations with Woodley and Diaz, but that those conversations were exploratory and did not reflect any sort of official offer from the promotion.

Following Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega in Fresno, Calif., White doubled down, again rebuking the idea that a fight was ever offered.

“I already talked about that. That’s not true,” White stated.

“One of our lawyers went a little rogue. It’s fun to be a matchmaker. He went a little rogue on us because he has a relationship with the Diaz Brothers. That’s not true and none of that was ever approved by me.”

