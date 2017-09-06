Dana White Contender Series Free Fight: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Matt Bessette

(Courtesy of UFC)

See the fight from Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series that earned Kurt Holobaugh a UFC contract.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Live Gate Falls Well Short of All-Time Record

Dana White & Co. launched a new endeavor this summer with an eight-week series featuring athletes on the cusp of the UFC having to fight their way into the Octagon. Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series was broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass, featuring several fights with the standout performers being selected for bouts under the UFC banner.

During the first week of the series, Kurt Holobaugh, a Strikeforce and Titan FC veteran, earned his shot in the Octagon with this fight against Matt Bessette.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram