                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach Doubts Another 2017 Fight, but Has Eyes on Next Opponent

featuredTyron Woodley Willing to Go to Middleweight to Chase Down Georges St-Pierre

featuredAlexander Volkov Stops Stefan Struve (UFC Rotterdam Results)

UFC Fight Night Volkov vs Struve Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Live Results and Fight Stats

Dana White Contender Series Free Fight: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Matt Bessette

September 6, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

See the fight from Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series that earned Kurt Holobaugh a UFC contract.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Live Gate Falls Well Short of All-Time Record

Dana White & Co. launched a new endeavor this summer with an eight-week series featuring athletes on the cusp of the UFC having to fight their way into the Octagon. Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series was broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass, featuring several fights with the standout performers being selected for bouts under the UFC banner.

During the first week of the series, Kurt Holobaugh, a Strikeforce and Titan FC veteran, earned his shot in the Octagon with this fight against Matt Bessette.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA