Dana White Contender Series Free Fight: Boston Salmon vs. Ricky Turcios

(Courtesy of UFC)

See the fight from Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series that earned Boston Salmon a UFC contract.

Dana White & Co. launched a new endeavor this summer with an eight-week series featuring athletes on the cusp of the UFC having to fight their way into the Octagon. Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series was broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass, featuring several fights with the standout performers being selected for bouts under the UFC banner.

During the first week of the series, Kurt Holobaugh and Boston Salmon earned their shots in the Octagon.

