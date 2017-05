Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor’s a Bigger Star Than Manny Pacquiao’

UFC president Dana White talked to the press from the new UFC headquarters about Conor McGregor signing to fight Floyd Mayweather and that the ball is now in Floyd’s court. White also said that McGregor is a bigger start than Manny Pacquiao.

TRENDING > With Michael Bisping Sidelined, UFC May Make Interim Title Fight

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram