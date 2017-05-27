HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Will Make You Believe He’ll KO Floyd Mayweather

featuredAlexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira On Point at UFC Stockholm Weigh-ins

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Shoots Down Dana White’s Plan for Him to Fight TJ Dillashaw

Vitor Belfort

featuredCould Vitor Belfort Be Headed to Bellator After Final UFC Fight?

Dana White: Conor McGregor Will Make You Believe He’ll KO Floyd Mayweather

May 27, 2017
No Comments

A boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor is a long way from happening, but active negotiations are taking place. McGregor has agreed to his side of the deal, but finalizing the mega-fight is complicated.

“There’s a lot of money in this fight, and they both want it. At the end of the day, does that fight make any sense whatsoever for my business? No, but I would never keep Conor McGregor, or any fighter, away from making that kind of money,” UFC president Dana White said during an appearance on Snoop Dogg’s GGN Podcast.  “On the flip side, there’s a lot of egos, a lot of people in the middle of this thing to make it happen.”Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Fight Poster CM Mock

If the fight actually does come to fruition, White doesn’t think it’s as cut-and-dry as a mixed martial artist taking on a boxer in boxing. The general consensus is that a boxer wins in the ring and a MMA fighter wins in the cage. But it may not be that simple.

“Everyone is like, if Conor goes in there and boxes him, he’d get killed. And if Floyd went in and fought MMA, he’d get killed. But when you really look at this fight — at the end of the day, it’s a fight,” said White.

“Floyd Mayweather is 40 years old. Conor McGregor is 27. Conor is a big dude. Floyd has trouble with southpaws. Conor McGregor is southpaw, and Conor McGregor hits like a truck. When he hits you, you know it. In no way, shape, or form am I saying that Conor McGregor wins this fight. I don’t know, but it’s a lot more interesting thing than people think it is.”

TRENDING > Oscar De La Hoya Rails Against Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Bout

At the very least, McGregor has a puncher’s chance of defeating the undefeated boxing legend.  When the Irishman lands a shot, it could be a fight-ending shot.   

“I promise you Conor McGregor will hit him. When they fight, he will get hit. It will be interesting to see what happens,” said White.  “I met with Conor McGregor two weeks ago. You sit down with this (expletive) kid, he’ll make you believe that he’s going to knock Floyd Mayweather out.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira On P...

May 27, 2017No Comments40 Views

Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira are now officially on a collision course to get back into title contention following the UFC Fight Night 109 weigh-in.

UFC Fight Night Stockholm W...

The 24 fighters competing on Sunday's UFC Fight Night:

May 27, 2017
Stefan Struve

UFC Fight Night Stockholm Q...

Heavyweight Stefan Struve and light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa

May 27, 2017

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Gl...

UFC commentator Joe Rogan breaks down the UFC Fight

May 26, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA