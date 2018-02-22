Dana White: Conor McGregor Will Be Stripped, Undisputed Title on the Line at UFC 223

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 22, 2018
It looks like Conor McGregor’s days as lightweight champion may be numbered.

Following a confusing UFC 223 pre-fight press conference where UFC president Dana White refused to actually say McGregor was going to be stripped of his title, it seems he’s confirmed that will happen before Tony Ferguson steps into the Octagon to face Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 7.

While White is still elusive with his answers, when he was pressed for information in a new interview with TMZ, he confirms that McGregor will be stripped in order for Ferguson and Nurmagomedov to battle for the undisputed belt.

“Right,” White answered when asked if McGregor would be stripped. “Is he upset? Conor understands. Conor made a lot of money. He wants some time off, but the division has to go on and the business has to go on.”Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 223 faceoff

White reiterated his previous statement that Ferguson and Nurmagomedov will not be meeting with an interim title on the line but rather the undisputed championship. 

“I said in the last press conference, that fight will be for the title. It’s not for the interim title,” White said. “That fight is for the title.”

As far as what comes next for McGregor, White is still uncertain on his future but he hopes that the Irishman will eventually return to face either Ferguson or Nurmagomedov. 

Nothing is set in stone, however, as White has stated numerous times in the past that he still has no idea if McGregor will ever return to fight again after reportedly earning more than $100 million for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. 

“I’d like to see Conor fight the winner,” White said. “It was August and then September [for his return]. I say it all the time, with that kind of money, Conor might never come back. It’s a lot of money.”

               

